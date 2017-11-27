Mumbai Crime: 21-year old commits suicide, mother suspects foul play

Mumbai: Pushpa Jagtap, mother of the 21-year-old youngster who committed suicide on August 23, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court alleging harassment by the officials of Titwala police station which led to his son killing himself at their home.

In the petition, the mother alleged that even though her son did not commit any crime, four police officials threatened him of being involved in a bike theft case, which pushed him to take the fatal step of committing suicide, reported The Asian Age.

According to the petition submitted by the mother, the youngster Mitesh Jagtap while returning home on August 20 had experienced some problems with his motorcycle and hence had to wait on the road for a mechanic. While he was waiting, a team of patrolling police officials saw Mitesh and quizzed him about the bike and accused him of stealing the bike.

However, after Mitesh’s father came and showed them the concerned documents, the cops left, asking Mitesh to come next day to the police station. Advocate Tanveer Nizam who filed the petition said that the cops first threatened Mitesh, then beat him up and also spoke bad things about his mother, resulting in Mitesh becoming tensed and fearful.

“The sustained atrocities by the Titwala police officials over two days led to Mitesh taking the extreme step of committing suicide. The petition has prayed for justice to the deceased and action against the four police officials who were directly involved in abetting the suicide,” said Nizam in the Asian Age report. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday, he added.