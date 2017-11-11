Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old arrested for aiding girlfriend’s suicide

Mumbai: A 21-year-old has been arrested by the Oshiwara police for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend Jyoti Khaple (18), who hanged herself on Thursday afternoon. Sources said that the accused kept promising her marriage, and was in a relationship with the girl for two years but had ridiculed her. Being hurt, she decided to end her life and took the extreme step of suicide. The arrest of the accused was made on Friday.

According to the cops, who are closely investigating the case, Jyoti Raju Khaple committed suicide by hanging herself to death from a ceiling fan with a dupatta in Oshiwara on Thursday afternoon. The police had also found a suicide note near the hanging body, which said that she was ending her life as she was ‘fed up’. Prima facie it seemed that she was upset with a romantic relationship gone wrong. After primary investigation, it was found that she was in a romantic relationship with the accused and the latter in the same vicinity, reported The Asian Age.

The investigation further revealed that the girl wanted to get married, but the accused kept on delaying it and was making false promises and ultimately turned down her proposal. Jyoti was depressed about this since a week, and then as a last resort hanged herself.

Subhash Khanvilkar, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station said, “We have arrested the accused early on Friday and have booked him under the section 306 of the Indian Penal Code that pertains to abetment to suicide.”