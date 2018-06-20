Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old television reality show contestant arrested for raping, kidnapping 17-year-old girl

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 20-year-old television reality show contestant allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

According to Indian Express, the 20-year-old youth has been identified as Aditya Gupta who is a dancer and television reality show contestant and a resident of Andheri. Aditya Gupta and the girl became friends three months back on Instagram. The accused met the girl for the first time on Sunday. After meeting her at around 5.30 pm at Andheri he took her Nallasopara.

After reaching Nallasopara, he took her to a room, where he offered her food allegedly mixed with a sedative, and later allegedly raped her and dropped her at an eatery in Andheri in a semi-conscious state. In the meanwhile, as the girl didn’t return home for the night, her family approached the D N Nagar police station to file a complaint.

The police registered a complaint of kidnapping and began looking for the girl, and next morning found her in a semi-conscious state near Andheri west station. After gaining consciousness she narrated the entire incident and identified Gupta. The cops checked her phone for Gupta’s number but the accused not only deleted it but also deleted the chats. The Crime branch then shifted the girl to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. And, in a medical test, it was confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. The police arrested Gupta on Tuesday from his house.