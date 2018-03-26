Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old man stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend’s brother

On Saturday night, a man’s dead body was found dumped in an autorickshaw. The Bhandup police are now on the lookout for a man who allegedly killed him. 20-year-old deceased who was killed was accused sister’s boyfriend.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased was identified as Naresh Shetty, who was arrested in a murder case in 2015 and was currently out on bail. Shetty had an affair with accused, Manish Bhire’s sister. But after Shetty got arrested in 2015, she began to maintain distance from him.

On Saturday night, Shetty had gone to his girlfriend’s house. And, later on Sunday around 4 am, Shetty’s body was found with stab marks on his neck and stomach in an autorickshaw. Police officers told the leading that, Shetty was harassing the girl daily to marry him as they had decided before he got arrested. But the girl’s family was against it. This irked Bhire, who was also against his sister’s marriage with Shetty, and, in a fit of rage, Bhire allegedly killed Shetty, and later dumped his body in an autorickshaw.

The accused, Manish Bhire, is currently absconding. The Bhandup Police have registered a case against Bhire under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.