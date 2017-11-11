Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old athlete molested in Andheri during evening walk, accused flees

On Thursday, a person molested a 17-year-old athlete at JB Nagar in Andheri. The molester managed to run away from scene.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident took at night around 9.30 pm at JB Nagar, Andheri, when the 17-year-old athlete was on her usual evening walk. But while walking she realised that some was behind her and gave him space to go, but instead that person hugged her tightly. After this, the teenager managed to catch him and hit him with her mobile phone, but he managed to escape.

The athlete told mid-day, “As per my schedule, I left from home for an evening walk. I started around 8 pm and walked around 2 kilometres in the area where I reside. After that, when I was on my way home, I suddenly felt someone following me and began walking faster. But the person following me increased his speed as well. When I entered a narrow alley, I heard footsteps, which sounded like someone running. I stepped aside to give space to the runner, but he hugged me from behind. However, I defended myself by hitting him with my mobile phone three to four times. When he tried to escape, I caught him.”

After she caught him, the girl decided to take him to police but he bowed down and pulled her legs after which she fell down and her mobile fell few feet away. After this, he ran away from the scene. According to report in the daily, police have found the CCTV footage, where it can be seen that the person was following the girl for around one and a half kilometre. And then, the person was directly seen running which must be after the incident. No CCTV footage was found where the incident took place.

The girl also said that she usually goes for evening walk everyday with four to five of her friends, but that day no was available. After the incident took place, an activist took the girl and her parents to Andheri Police station to register an FIR. Following the girl’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the unknown person under sections 354, 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.