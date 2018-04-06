Mumbai Crime: 13-year-old raped for four months by a 17-year-old youth

On Wednesday, a shocking incident case came to light, where a 13-year-old girl was repeatedly raped for last four months by a 17-year-old youth. The Manpada police have booked the 17-year-old youth and have also registered a case in the matter.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident came to light when the victim’s mother took her to the hospital, as she had been suffering from stomach pain for the past couple of weeks. The victim also didn’t know about what she was suffering from as she kept taking acidity pills for a long time. After that, when her mother took her to the hospital, they found out that the girl was two months pregnant.

“The boy raped her on several occasions over the last four months. Once, he even tried to force-feed her rat poison, but the girl managed to escape somehow. She never spoke about it to her parents as the accused had threatened to kill her and her mother. Finally, her months-long ordeal came to light on Wednesday when she collapsed,” a Manpada police officer told the leading daily.

The 17-year-old boy was produced in the juvenile court, and the court sent him to child correction home. Manpada police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 352 (assault), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.