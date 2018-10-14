Mumbai: Crematorium in Bhayandar gets fresh lease of life

Bhayandar: Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal carried an elaborate news report (After spending lakhs, crematorium continues to paint a sorry picture) on 7, October, exposing the pathetic and grave conditions prevailing at the lone crematorium in Bhayandar, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) swung into action to initiate rectification measures.

As a result, essential facilities have been restored and the crematorium now sports a much better look. Painting a sorry picture of utter neglect for the past couple of months, the MBMC-managed crematorium in the Bhola Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) was plagued with multiple problems including nonfunctional water coolers, worn out pyre stands, unhygienic atmosphere, lack of proper lighting arrangements and broken trolleys to ferry wood. All this had escalated the trauma of relatives and mourners who are already under stress owing to their loss.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar responded positively to the FPJ news and immediately directed his officials in the Public Work’s Department and the Tree Authority to the needful. Subsequently, the casting-made pyre stands were replaced with new iron ones, drinking water facility was restored, access roads relayed and overgrown shrubs trimmed to size, while other works were under process.

“I am thankful to the FPJ for highlighting the issue which prompted the administration to spur into action. Nevertheless, a person’s final journey needs to be dignified,” said former corporator Om Prakash Agarwal.

Interestingly the MBMC had recently spent lakhs of rupees towards the maintenance and renovation work under the garb of modernizing the crematorium. At least for now, the dead will be resting in peace it seems.