Mumbai: Court relief for man who raped minor ‘wife’

Mumbai : Observing that the minor victim of a rape and kidnapping case, herself went along with the convict to get married, the Bombay High Court has reduced the punishment and fine of the convict.

The ruling came from a single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar while hearing an appeal moved by one Babanrao Gaikwad (23), challenging the verdict of a sessions court. The sessions court had convicted Gaikwad under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (punishment for rape).

Accordingly, he was sentenced for five years rigorous imprisonment separately, for kidnapping and also for inducing the minor girl and compelling her to marry him. He was also sentenced for a total of seven years for raping the minor girl. The sessions court had also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him.

As per the prosecution’s case, the minor girl, who lived with her uncle in Mankhurd had gone missing in August 2012 and on the same day Gaikwad too had gone missing. However, pursuant to the inquiry of missing complaint filed by the victim’s uncle, the duo was found in Shrirampur in Ahmednagar. After being brought back, the minor victim told her family that she was enticed by Gaikwad who promised to marry her and then raped her.

Citing some legal exceptions of rape, Gaikwad’s counsel told the court that his client had sexual intercourse with the minor victim, after performing marriage which means that he cannot be held guilty for rape as on the date of the offence, the victim was his wife.

After hearing the submissions advanced from both the sides, Justice Badar said, “The age of the victim during the alleged offence was 15-years and so the marriage between Gaikwad and the minor victim cannot be termed as ‘legal’. Hence by no stretch of imagination the case does not falls in the exception wherein a husband having intercourse with his wife does not amount to rape.”

“However, the conduct of the minor victim in joining the company of Gaikwad and then continuing his company with no protest by roaming with him at different places also becomes relevant. In a ‘pre-planed’ manner, the minor victim ‘eloped’ from the house of her lawful guardian and joined the company accused appellant (Gaikwad),” Justice Badar said.

The judgement further states, “The accused appellant deserves the same treatment in the light of the fact that he was also unmarried and young person at the time of commission of offence.”

Accordingly, Justice Badar reduced Gaikwad’s punishment to three years each for kidnapping and inducing the minor girl to marry him. Even the punishment for rape was reduced to four years and six months with Rs 600 as a fine in total.