Mumbai: Court orders perjury proceedings against teenager

Thane, Taking serious view of a false complaint by a teenage girl against her father charging him of

rape, a district court here has ordered perjury proceedings against her.

Special Judge Mridula V K Bhatia, on Thursday, also acquitted her father from charges of rape levelled against him

under POCSO Act.

The judge in her order wanted that this action on the girl should send a strong message to the society against the

misuse of POCSO Act.

It was in 2013, that the girl (then 16) complained to the police that her father had molested and raped her in their

house at Navi Mumbai.

However, in her deposition she told the court that she had filed a false complaint against her father due to a

dispute among the duo.

Before orderin the proceeding, the judge, expressing displeasure over the false complaint by the girl said, “the

complainant has undoubtedly misused the provisions of POCSO Act and lodged a false complaint against her own father, thereby causing him grave hardship, mental agony and trauma.

He has spent close to three years in jail owing to serious allegations levelled against him.”