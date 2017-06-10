Mumbai: Courier man flees with gold worth Rs 2.12 crore

MUMBAI: A man who worked as a courier with a jeweller allegedly ran away with gold valued at Rs 2.12 crore from Kandivali in western suburbs, police said on Friday.

A jeweller, who has his office at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, had sent his courier man to Hyderabad to bring gold consignment worth Rs 2.12 crore in the last week of May, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-XII), Vinay Rathod said.

The courier man reached Hyderabad on May 29.

On June 3, the jeweller called the 28-year-old courier man, but the calls were not answered for more than an hour and later when he picked up the call, the suspect said that he was robbed.

During the inquiry the courier man was not able to tell the exact location from where he was robbed, another official said. Police then decided to register an offence of theft against unidentified persons at Samtanagar Police Station in Kandivli.

The jeweller and the courier man were supposed to visit the police station on Friday morning. However, the suspect managed to flee when he got a chance. The jeweller then went to the police station with a complaint against his employee, he said. Police have registered an offence of criminal breach of trust under section 408 of the IPC and probe is on, the official added.