Mumbai: Couple held for killing youth near Film City

Mumbai: Aarey police have arrested a couple, in their mid 20s, in connection with the murder of a youth recently. The police said the deceased Shankar, a loader at Mumbai airport, drank toddy last week when the couple mistook him of having molested their niece and beat him to death, near Film City.

After killing Shankar, the couple and their niece fled the spot. Some passersby informed the police of the body. A team from Aarey Colony police station reached the spot and took the body to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead before admission. Since there was no injury mark on his body, so police registered Accidental Death Report (ADR). But the arrival of 17-year-old girl, an eyewitness, at Aarey colony police station twisted the case after she revealed that Shankar was killed by the couple.

“We have recorded the statement of the eyewitness and converted the ADR into murder case (302). The accused couple is in police custody and further investigations are underway,” said an officer attached to Aarey colony police station. The police said the couple were in a live-in relationship and the male accused is a gardener.