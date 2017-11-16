Mumbai: Councillors unanimously slam BMC’s waste management policy

Mumbai: Councillors from all parties on Wednesday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Standing Committee meeting on their new circular of not collecting waste of bulk generators who produce 100 kilograms and above of garbage every day. Councillors from all parties stated that the corporation is shedding their responsibility of the waste management of the city.

Mangesh Satamkar, standing committee member and Shiv Sena corporator, raised objection on the move and said, “It not fair that the BMC is keen on collecting and composting waste of slum dwellers only and on the contrary is not collecting waste from societies who are taxpayers, claiming its unfair.”

He further warned that if the BMC does not give time to residential societies for setting up composting pits and does not collect waste from these taxpayer societies then soon the waste would be dumped in the house of the BMC commissioner itself. “They (societies) do not carry a magic wand that you (BMC) issue a circular and from next day itself they will implement it. They need some time and BMC should give them,” he added.

The BMC has issued a new circular from July month, stating that housing societies that generate 100 kilograms(kg) and above of garbage daily have to start composting their own waste. A deadline of October 2 was given by the civic corporation, but many failed to start the initiative. Thereafter, civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta instructed all ward officials to give three months’ extension to only those housing societies that give in writing about their status quo regarding waste management in their buildings.

Pressing on the alarming issue of Mumbai waste transportation Rais Shaikh, group leader of Samajwadi Party, remarked that their party supports the Sena’s stand. “If waste is not collected then in upcoming days waste would be seen lying on Mumbai roads endangering the lives of citizens,” he added.

Another corporator of the Sena Rajul Patel also brought to the notice of BMC that it’s been eight months that the new corporators have been elected, but still they have not been provided dustbins. BMC provides 240 litres and 140 litre big and small dustbins to corporators which they can distribute it, helping the wards to keep the area cleaner.

Replying on the issues raised by corporators Vijay Singal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of BMC ensured all corporators,saying, “Due to the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) the tender process has been delayed little, but within eight to ten days tender process would start and thereafter the dustbins would be allotted to the corporators.”