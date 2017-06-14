Mumbai: Councillor demands rail bazaar in stations to avoid encroachment of footpaths

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Councillor Anil Patankar of Chembur has written a letter to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshvar to take a combined meeting with Mumbai railway officials for rail bazaar on important railway stations so as to resolve the issue of vendors who usually encroach the BMC footpaths.

Patankar stated 80 per cent of population everyday comes to Mumbai city only for job.

Therefore for their convenience rail bazaar should be made available where they can buy fruits and vegetables easily.

Also the new policy of railways for hawkers will not allow them to sit near railway stations. Patankar said, “If rail bazaar is made available on important stations of Mumbai city it will help. As after traveling and reaching to their place they rush to their home.”

He also remarked like BMC gives fund to railways for nullahs cleaning which come under rail tracks, the civic corporation can give funds for rail bazaar to resolve vendor issue.