Mumbai: Council issues letter to organise summer blood donation camps

Mumbai: In order to tackle the shortage of blood during summer vacations, the state blood transfusion council has instructed all the city blood banks and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to conduct a blood donation camp before summer holidays.

Dr Arun Thorat, Assistant director of the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) said every time they get complaints about the shortage of blood during summer vacations as donors go out of the Mumbai. “We have issued a letter to all government and private blood banks, hospitals and NGOs to organise camps before summer vacation,” added Thorat.

There is always a significant, on-going need for blood. “Because there is no substitute for human blood, the generosity of blood donors helps to ensure that we maintain an adequate supply for our patients,” said a senior doctor of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital After KEM Hospital, Kandivali’s BMC run Shatabdi Hospital is facing blood shortage of A positive and AB positive blood groups.

“As there was shortage of blood in the civic-run hospital blood banks due to which letter has been sent to all the medical superintendents of the hospital to organise camps to overcome the shortage,” added Dr Thorat. SBTC official has asked to conduct a meeting with the ones who donate blood at the district level. “Apart from all this, a blood donors committee will be formed at the district level, which will include the blood donors who are willing to donate blood and can organise camps,” said an official.