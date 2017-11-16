Mumbai: Corporators from all parties raise objection on BMC’s defunct SAP process that stalls growth

Mumbai: Corporators from all parties on Wednesday raised an objection on the defunct System Application Product (SAP) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is delaying the developmental work of the city. Mangesh Satamkar, Standing Committee member and Shiv Sena corporator, put forth the point of order in the standing committee and demanded six more months extension for spending the yearly funds given to the corporators.

Satamkar said, “This time the budget was given to corporators in July month, as the allocation of budget delayed it will eventually further delay the expenditure. Also, the tenders are not being accepted by the SAP process, therefore, all developmental work has been delayed.”

He further remarked, “Being a public representative, voters question us regarding what work we have done and due to defunct SAP process, the work cannot be started. Also, as SAP is not blocking the budget money for the work to be undertaken, the yearly funds sanctioned to all corporators will lapse and there will be allegations like corporators used only 10 per cent of their funds etc.”

In addition, he alleged that due to the newly introduced Goods and Service Tax (GST) problems have increased like the civic officials are still confused how much percentage GST they should apply whether 5 per cent is applicable or 18 per cent, they are clueless for a particular project.

BMC corporators get Rs 60 lakh as corporator fund, another Rs one crore is sanctioned as budgetary funds and if the corporator is a member of some committees like standing committee, improvements committee, etc he gets an additional Rs 25 lakh and also some money get from the Mayor’s fund which brings the total to Rs 2 to 3 crore received by each corporator yearly.

They are supposed to utilise the sanctioned money between the financial year April to March or otherwise, the budget will lapse. Rais Shaikh Group Leader of Samajwadi party supporting the issue raised by Sena corporator Satamkar remarked Mumbai development work has come to a standstill. The condition of roads has worsened but still repair work has not started.