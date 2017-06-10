Mumbai: Corporators cry foul after BMC pay Rs 16 lac for sending bulk demonetisation SMSes

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has paid Rs. 16 lakh to the firm – India Pvt. Limited – for sending bulk messages during the demonetisation period, the civic body’s Standing Committee was told on Friday.

Corporators have demanded an inquiry for the huge payment and a detailed report on the matter.

The civic body took the service of the company’s messaging system to create awareness among its citizens on payment of pending dues like property taxes, electricity bills and others with scrapped notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations till the valid period.

Corporators of all parties slammed the BMC administration for availing the services of only one company for the process.

“The India Pvt. Limited was given the direct bid without a tender process as time was short,” Vijay Singal, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) clarified in the Standing Committee Meeting.

The bulk messages were sent to around 1.69 lakh people for which the company sent a bill of Rs. 16 lakh to the corporation.

Surprisingly, no corporators received the messages from the fim during the period, one of corporators in the Standing Committee pointed out.

The company charged 8 paise per message.