Mumbai: Corporators accuse BMC of using tainted contractors

Mumbai: The councillors of all parties on Friday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration for their apathy towards improving the condition of roads.

In the standing committee, a proposal was tabled to repair small roads of Dahisar, Kandivali, and Borivali (R North-South- and Centre wards) with tar (hot bitumen), seeking the approval of committee members. However, corporators slammed the civic corporation and alleged the that the civic corporation officers (babus) working, were hand in glove with tainted contractors.

Rais Shaikh said, “The BMC has done shoddy work and stated in just two days of rain due to Ockhi cyclone the roads of Mumbai have been washed away. The roads that have been repaired recently are also in a poor condition. It is nothing but wastage of taxpayers’ money.”

He also further accused the BMC, claiming that there is a huge nexus in the roads department and though contracts are given to some other company, the work is done by the tainted contractor on the ground level.

Supporting the move raised Prabhakar Shinde stated, “The identified roads of last year have not yet been repaired as they claim to dump the concrete waste they don’t have a place in the dumping ground, hence commissioner should pay some attention to such false reasons given by the officers.” Replying to the allegations made by the corporators, Idzes Kundal, Additional Commissioner, ensured that a report regarding same will be presented in the next standing committee.