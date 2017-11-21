Mumbai: Cops arrest one more accused in Bank of Baroda heist

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police arrested one more accused on Monday in connection with the heist at Bank of Baroda at Juinagar. The accused Sanjay Wagh (35) was arrested from Manmad near Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday. His role was primarily to dig a 25-feet tunnel with the help of gas cutters over a period of five months to conduct the robbery.

According to a police official, “The accused Wagh has been arrested from Manmad.His role was to dig a tunnel at the Balaji store to conduct the heist. He was promised a part of the proceeds of the gold jewellery stolen. We are presently interrogating him to investigate his share in the heist.” The police believe that the main suspect, Deepak Mishra (30) and Kamlesh Mishra (45), residents of Nallasopara, are presently hiding in Uttar Pradesh.