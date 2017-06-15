Mumbai: Cops clueless in aspiring actress Kritika Chaudhary murder case

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have not got any breakthrough in the murder case of aspiring actress Kritika Chaudhary (30) who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her flat at Andheri west on Monday. The Mumbai police spokesperson Dr. Rashmi Karandikar said that no arrest has been made till now.

The statements of her neighbours, friends, colleagues and few others have been recorded. The investigators are still clueless even after studying the footage of CCTV. Now they are waiting for the Call Data Record (CDR) of Chaudhary and her former husband.

Her mother told investigators that Chaudhary talked to her on phone on June 7 and everything was normal. Her mother and brother reached Mumbai and took over Chaudhary’s body. The post mortem report reveals that she was died due to head injury. The police have recovered the weapon, a knuckle duster, which has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check the finger prints.

One FSL team visited the spot and collected the evidence. The divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arun Chavan said that Chaudhary’s body has been handed over to her family members on Wednesday. Sources have revealed that her last rites will be conducted in Mumbai as the body is already decomposed.

Earlier, the Amboli police had registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case but the investigators registered murder case after learning probable cause of death.

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said the investigations are underway.