Mumbai: Cooking challenge initiated for those with developmental disabilities

Mumbai: In an attempt to empower individuals and citizens with developmental disabilities, the Veruschka Foundation (VF) with Forum for Autism supported by Desai Foundation for Change, is delighted to present Cook for Change Challenge (CFCC) — a unique cooking competition. This second edition of CFCC includes 12 teams from organisations across Mumbai participating in a qualifier round where they prepared delectable desserts to qualify for a spice theme finale which will be held on February 25 at St. Andrew’s College, Bandra (W).

CFCC aims to shine the spotlight on the culinary talents of individuals with developmental disabilities and provide them with a platform that results in professional work experiences and potential employment opportunities in the food industry. As a common incentive to all 24 differently abled participants, a master class on desserts was arranged by committed patron of CFCC — Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and his team at their studio kitchen.

The sequel promises to raise the level of challenge as the six chosen finalists are given a combination of a spice and ingredient that must feature in their main course dish. A wild card team from those that did not qualify has been given a chance to participate in the finale.