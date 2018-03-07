Mumbai: Container stuck under King’s Circle flyover leads to 4-hour traffic jam

Mumbai: Thousands of office goers in Mumbai were severely inconvenienced on Tuesday morning after a cargo container got stuck under King’s Circle bridge that led to a huge traffic snarl. The traffic officials removed the truck, but the huge backlog affected traffic from Priyadarshini towards Dadar on Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

The accident took place at 9 am after the truck entereed the south-bound lane. The motorists complained that this was the second accident to take place in a week involving a container. The police said the container was heading to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when it toppled sideways under the King’s circle flyover and got stuck.

However, no one was injured. The police have booked the truck driver. To clear bumper-to-bumper traffic, the officials advised motorists to use alternate routes — Anik Toll Road to Wadala or Sion-Dharavi to Mahim Tulsi Pipe Road. Nearly four-hour long traffic snarls badly affected office goers. An eyewitness said one ambulance was also stuck on the Sion highway.