Mumbai: Consumers can now register complaints about overcharging of the products on Facebook

Mumbai: In a first, the Legal Metrology Office (LMO), Mumbai, has decided to launch an online platform through Facebook for registering the complaints from consumers. These are usually complaints regarding Maximum Retail Price (MRP), overcharging, damaged products and such.

Amitabh Gupta, Director General of Police and Controller of LMO, said, “Earlier we could not communicate directly with complainants. Many would not call the helpline. This is an excellent platform as we have seen consumers posting on their private page’s posts with videos and photographs their experiences of being cheated.”

The official said since the Facebook page has been created more than 1,000 people have become members within three weeks. “The official Facebook page of LMO has been created with the help of the Non-Government Organisation (NGO) ‘V Citizens Action Network (VCAN)’,” official added. A senior official of VCAN said they had a meeting with the controller of LMO were the various problems faced by the people were discussed. “The complaints posted by the people would be addressed by IPS Amitabh Gupta, controller of LMO,” said Sandeep Ohri, VCAN.

He added they have made informative videos on essential issues which be helpful. The controller of the LMO said on daily basis they received several complaints on their helpline number and also through the emails. “As people will start posting their complaints, each and every complaint would be addressed.”