Mumbai: Consumer forum orders hospital to pay Rs 60,000 fine for wrongly telling patient ‘you have 24 hours to live’

Mumbai based hospital has been found guilty for deficiency in service by a district consumer forum. For providing inappropriate diagnosis to a patient. A Mulund family was informed that 72-year-old member of their family had only 24 hours to live when he was only suffering from peptic ulcer. And now, the consumer forum has ordered to return Rs 51,000 as they had collected as fees, with an interest of nine per cent. They have also been directed to pay a total compensation of Rs 60,000.

The patient was identified as Bachu Rao who was suffering from a tear in aorta (as per the hospital staff). According to a report by leading daily, Bachu Rao approached the Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum as a complaint against the hospital in 2016. But, the victim died during the pendency of the complaint. He was represented by his son Sheshgiri.

The forum claimed that doctors were not diligent in their duties and the matters has not be taken seriously by the authorities which caused tension in the mind of deceased. The incident happened in February 2016, when the patient was taken to the hospital and scanning centre. They both diagnosed that he was suffering from a tear in aorta, when he only had a peptic ulcer.