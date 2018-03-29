Mumbai: Consulate Generals unhappy with BMC’s disaster management plan for monsoon

Mumbai: The Consulate Generals of Netherland, France, United States (US) and others visited the Disaster Management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. According to information received from a source, the consulates are unhappy with the civic body’s monsoon plans. Therefore, in the meeting, they discussed the new measures that will be adopted and communication networks the BMC will provide to them for the upcoming monsoon. Meanwhile, the consulate also slammed the civic body for the troubles, citizens of their country had to face during the deluge of August 29, 2018.

In the meeting, BMC came up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). “As a solution, now the BMC disaster management cell has decided to appoint a nodal officer who will look after the communication with these agencies. Also, a common number will be given to them were they can get all alerts like high tide and other information related to the monsoons,” said an official.

The civic source added BMC disaster cell turned out to be a complete failure for these agencies and the major shortfall is the language barrier. The officers who sit on the helpline number are unable to speak in proper English and therefore the consulate officials fail to understand the message being conveyed.

Currently, there is no separate system to update the consulates.While, like others, they too receive bulk messages during disasters, including the routes to avoid and rainfall updates. However, international mobile numbers are not part of the bulk messages in the present system.