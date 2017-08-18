Mumbai: Construction work of multipurpose mall at BKC halted by coastal zone management body

The Maker Group has been questioned by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) with regards to a massive development in BKC.

The Maker Group is in process of making a big luxury project in BKC which will have multipurpose mall and a drive-in theatre. According to a report in DNA, Santosh Daundkar and Pratap Teli had filed a complaint against the development alleging it to be illegal. The complainants have alleged that the project has violated the floor space index (FSI) rules.

Due to which MCZMA had earlier directed the developer to stop the construction work, till it decides on the matter. The DNA reported, the order copy of the MCZMA, reads: “The purpose of the land has been changed, thus there is a change of use of the land. There is an alteration of development plan (DP) reservation. A substantial portion of plot falls in the CRZ-lll where no construction is permitted. Also, there is a possibility of raising construction on seaward side and in the mangrove buffer zone, thus there is mangrove destruction. Also, there is no MCZMA permission, environment clearance which the project has received.”

The MCZMA, after receiving the complaint, raised a few questions to the developer and after which the development was stopped. The MCZMA held that it will go through the reply first and later decide on the further steps.