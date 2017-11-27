Mumbai: Construction of theatre in Kashimira stuck in drama!

Bhayandar: More than two years after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation stone of the twin-city’s first theatre amidst much fanfare in Kashimira on August 30, 2015, construction work of the project is finally expected to see the light of the day. This time the stuck-up project will be supplemented by more technical power in the form of help from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) -Bombay.

The administration had tagged it as a top priority project and promised to make the much-needed facility operational within 18 months. However, more than two years later, the promise is yet to see the light of the day as the project still lies in doldrums and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which is the executing agency is yet to ensure that the developer begins construction work.

The project has failed to take off even from drawing board apparently due to land related legal hurdles and a mix-up on cost burden related to expenses on the interiors. Fortunately, the civic administration has finally rolled up its sleeves to resolve the issues with an iron hand and complete the project at the earliest.

“We will see to it that the project is completed by 2018. And to ensure proper designing, robust structure and better durability, IIT will be roped in.” said civic chief Naresh Gite. However, drama lovers of the city are disappointed with the apathy which has led to the unprecedented delay and wants the civic administration to take the matter into their own hands not relying upon the builder who has already killed so much of time.

Proposed to come up on an amenity reserved privately owned plot ad-measuring 4,800 square meter adjacent to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, near Dahisar checkpost in Kashimira, the auditorium as per plans boasted of having facilities matching to international standards. While the main auditorium hall will have a capacity of accommodating 1,200 audiences powered with advanced lighting and sound systems and other technologies needed for theatre and cultural performances, this apart from a parking bay and a specially designed mini-theatre having a seating capacity of 200 persons.