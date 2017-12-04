Mumbai: Construction of Kashimira auditorium stuck in political drama of Sena-BJP

Bhayandar: Nearly 27 months after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation stone for the twin-city’s first Drama Theatre (Auditorium) in Kashimira in 2015, the BJP-ruled Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has stoked a fresh controversy by mooting a proposal to scrap permissions awarded to the private builder for constructing the auditorium.

While the local Sena leadership has dared the BJP to go ahead with their ill-fated plans, Mayor Dimple Mehta (BJP), sensing an imminent confrontation with its former ally, has said that the proposal was not to abort the much needed project but is aimed for its speedy construction. The resolution will come up before the general body on 8, December.

It should be noted that since the foundation stone laying ceremony, the construction work still lies in doldrums, even as the MBMC which is the executing agency is yet to ensure that the developer begin work. Moreover, the project has failed to take off even from drawing boards apparently due to land related legal hurdles and a mix-up on cost burden related to expenses on the interiors.

“There is no point in dragging the project into a political controversy, as our proposal is to legally ensure the builder completes the project in a stipulated time frame failing which the MBMC will take matter into its own hands,” said Mehta.

Drama lovers in the city, however, are disappointed with the apathy which has led to the unprecedented delay and does not relying upon the builder who has already missed multiple deadlines. Interestingly the MBMC has expressed its willingness to ensure the project is completed not late by December 2018.