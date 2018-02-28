Mumbai: Construction company owner shoots himself at Marine Drive

Mumbai: Jigar Pravin Thakkar (41), a builder, shot himself at Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. Thakkar took the drastic step owing to financial losses in business. He was an accused in the Gosikhurd irrigation project scam and Director of D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd; he shot himself opposite Marine Plazahotel at Marine Drive on Tuesday at 7 pm.

Thakkar had left his residence at Chembur and was headed towards Marine Drive. He was in the rear and asked the driver to step out the car for a while, saying he wanted to rest undisturbed; after a while, he shot himself in the head with a licensed revolver. He was rushed to Gokuldas Tejpal hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus where he was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) said, “The reason behind Thakkar taking his life has not been ascertained as yet. As per preliminary information, he took the step since he was running huge financial loss. We are not aware why Thakkar visited Marine Drive. I am not aware if there were any cases registered against him or any legal matters against the construction company. The driver’s statement has been recorded. We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) in this matter.”

Thakkar’s wife, children and brother Vishal were present at the hospital. D Thakkar Constructions’ office is located behind RBK International School at PC Lokhande Marg at Chembur (W). The construction company, which has a turnover of Rs 425 crores, had taken up various projects for the Railways, the Metro rail corporation and the Port Trust.