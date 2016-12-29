Mumbai: Construction activity at Aarey Colony stopped

Mumbai: Despite the December 19 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to prevent any construction activity at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, some construction activity has been carried out even on Wednesday. The activists in the area spotted the work and stopped it immediately.

The workers of Larsen and Toubro (L&T), an engineering and construction company, were conducting soil testing work of the Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) car shed project. The work was going on behind barricades that were placed near unit number 19 of Aarey Colony since Monday night.

The activists took a note of this construction activity on Wednesday morning and informed the officials of L&T about the order passed by the NGT. A senior officer from L&T told the Free Press Journal, “As soon as we were alerted by the activists, we stopped the work. We understand there is a hearing about this matter on January 2, 2017 so till then we will not conduct any construction activity at Aarey Colony.”

Stalin Dayanand, activist from Vanashakti NGO (Non-Government Organisation), said, “Since there were barricades we couldn’t figure out what was happening. When we informed the L&T officials, they chose to cooperate with us as continuation of construction work would be violation of the NGT order.”