Mumbai: It’s happened again. Mumbai’s cops have turned victims once again after the salary account of one of their own was reportedly hacked to withdraw money. And this time it’s Axis Bank once again.

A woman constable has submitted a written complaint to the Cuffe Parade police for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 20,000 cash from her salary account. Several police personnel have been approaching police stations in Mumbai with similar grievances of withdrawal of cash from their Axis bank salary accounts.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, constable Prema Patil (name changed upon request) said, “On November 1, I received two separate SMSes on my phone that Rs.20,000 was withdrawn from my Axis bank account branch at Cuffe Parade. I was shocked that I had not withdrawn any money or used the ATM card and my hard earned money was lost. I have submitted a written complaint to the Cuffe Parade police.”

According to Rashmi Jadhav, Cuffe Parade police station, “We have received a written complaint from a constable for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs.20000.”

A written complaint has also been issued at Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg police station of fraudulent withdrawal of cash of Rs.20000 and at Dadar police station of Rs 30,000. The accused have been withdrawing cash by using ATM kiosks to withdraw cash from the Axis bank accounts of the complainants.

However, Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Devraj completely denied the issue. “Not a single case has been registered as yet since not a single person has come forward to register a First Information Report.” Axis Bank has refused to comment saying, “We cannot speak on this issue.”

2013 Scam Targetting Mumbai Cops

In May 2013, a total of 37 Axis bank accounts, including 13 salary accounts of Mumbai police personnel, were hacked. A sum of Rs 13 lakh was withdrawn through ATMs in Greece.The Mumbai police personnel had received SMS messages that cash had been withdrawn from their accounts in euro currency. The ATM, where the skimming device was attached, is located near the office of the Director General of Maharashtra Police at Colaba.