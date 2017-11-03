Mumbai: Constable arrested for abducting, killing sand trader in Kashimira

Bhayandar: In an incident which brings disrepute to the entire police force, a constable attached to the Mumbai police was arrested by the Thane (rural) police for his alleged involvement into the murder of a sand trader in Kashimira. The murder is said to be linked to an alleged monetary dispute between the two.

According to the police, the body of a middle-aged man was found at a secluded spot near Velkar Farms at Versova on the Mumbai-Ahmadabad National Highway in Kashimira on Wednesday. The deceased who was found with his hands and legs tied and marks around his neck, giving indications that the person had been assaulted and strangled to death.

Based on a missing complaint registered by a woman, the police ascertained the identity of the deceased as Mustafa Nazir Shaikh (34), a resident of Mira village, who was into the business of supplying sand to local builders. Investigations revealed that Shaikh owed Rs 1 lakh to the accused, identified as-Mushtaq Mulani alias Babloo (35), and both were entangled in a monetary dispute.

The police immediately picked up Babloo who after rounds of sustained interrogations confessed to his crime, police said. It emerged that in an attempt to recover his money, Babloo abducted Shaikh on Tuesday and confined him in his flat located in the Vijay Park area of Mira Road, where he was brutally tortured before being strangled to death. The constable then dumped the body.

“We have arrested the accused who is a constable attached to the Kandivali police but claims to be on sick leave. We are verifying his claims. However, it seems that his brother assisted him in the kidnap, murder and dumping the body. He will be nabbed soon.” said Sr PI Vilas Sanap. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and has been remanded to police custody till November 8. Further investigations are underway.