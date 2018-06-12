Mumbai: Conspiracy to assassinate Modi, Fadnavis appears to be horror film story, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday dubbed as “laughable” the alleged Maoist letter suggesting a Maoist plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the conspiracy does not seem legitimate and appears like the story of a horror film. In remarks laced with sarcasm, it said high-profile leaders ought to be provided elaborate security cover irrespective of lakhs of people dying in attacks by insurgents.

Making light of the alleged threats by Maoists to the prime minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it said, “Some say that a part of the BJP considers Modi and Fadnavis as thorns and has given a ‘supari’ (contract) to Naxalites to eliminate them. However, such statements should not be given much importance.”

Politics should not be played over security of the prime minister and the chief minister. “They should be given security. It is ok if lakhs of people die (in Naxalite attacks) however they should live,” the Sena quipped in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. A letter purportedly suggesting to assassinate Modi and Fadnavis has come to the fore, however, it is condemnable that the issue is being milked for political purpose, it said.

Modi’s security is as strong as Mossad (Israel’s intelligence agency) and it is virtually impossible for anybody to penetrate it, the Sena claimed. Similarly, Fadnavis has converted the state secretariat into a “fortress”, where the movement of common man has become difficult, it alleged. “In such a case, the plot to assassinate them seems mysterious and the story of a horror film,” it added.

Quoting contents of the purported Maoist letter, the Sena said, “Modi has succeeded in forming governments in 15 states. If this continues, the organisation will be in trouble. And thus, Modi should be eliminated.” “All this was revealed by the police which seems laughable,” it said.

On the one hand, Naxalites plan to procure M-4 assault rifles along with four lakh rounds of ammunition and on the other hand, leave behind an assassination plot as evidence. “This conspiracy does not seem legitimate, is what being said by experts,” the publication said.

According to police probing the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence in Pune district, a letter seized from a person arrested in that connection talked about ultras mulling a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” and suggesting that Modi should be targeted during his “road shows”.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had on Sunday said that the BJP was playing a “threat letter card” to gain sympathy. “The BJP has realised that they are losing the popular support. In order to gain sympathy, the BJP is now playing the threat letter card. However, I am sure that the people will not fall prey to such tactics,” he said at a function in Pune on Sunday.

“I have spoken to a senior retired police officer who told me that when such letters come they do not go to media but to the security agencies which make sure that adequate security measures are taken,” the former chief minister said. Fadnavis hit out at Pawar, saying he was not expected to “stoop to this level”.

“It is very unfortunate that Sharad Pawar ji is raising doubts about the communication seized by the police which reveals the plot to assassinate Hon PM Narendra Modi ji. Hon PM Narendra Modi ji is the leader of our nation and not just of a political party,” Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday night.

“@PawarSpeaks is not expected to stoop down to this level. Police has all the evidences and truth will prevail,” his tweet further stated. In a tweet in Marathi, Fadnavis said that “Pawar ji should play politics of the nation and not politics of hatred.”