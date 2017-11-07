Mumbai: Conman duped jeweller’s son for Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of getting admission into Rizvi College

Mumbai: The Meghwadi police has registered a cheating case against conman who duped the son of a Jogeshwari-based jeweller of Rs. 5 lakh on the pretext of getting him admission into Rizvi College of Architecture. Two accused have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) and both are wanted. An officer attached to Meghwadi police station said that the man also gave him duplicate receipt of Rs. 15,000 for the same.

“The complainant Ajitkumar Sohanlal Chandilya gave Rs. 5 lakh to a man to get admission of his son Abhishek in Bandra’s Rizvi College of Architecture. But the man gave him duplicate receipt of Rs. 15,000 and has been at large since then. We have registered First Information Report (FIR) against the man and his accomplice. We are searching for the accused,” added the officer. The police suspect the involvement of some insiders of the college. Further investigations are underway. The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).