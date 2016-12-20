Mumbai: Congress trumps BJP in State civic polls

Mumbai: The Congress party in Maharashtra has won presidentship of eight municipal councils of the total 18 civic bodies on Monday. In the other municipal council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged seven presidentships, while Shiv Sena could not open their account.

Suraj Londge became the youngest president of Paithan municipal council in Aurangabad district. Paithan is the same city where the BJP State President Raosaheb Danve had made the controversial statement for accepting lakshmi (money) just before the polls. Congress won 122 seats of councillors out of total 410 seats and are leading in the third phase.

Politically the results are a partial setback for Danve in Aurangabad district where the BJP drew a blank in Gangapur and Kannad municipal councils. In Nanded district too, the BJP drew a blank in Biloli, Kandhar. Nanded has always been the strong hold of Maharashtra Pradesh Cong