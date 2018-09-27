Mumbai: Congress to protest Rafale scam today

Mumbai: The Congress party will hold a march to protest the Rafale scam in Mumbai on Thursday and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party leader in the Lok Sabha and general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, will lead the protest.

The morcha will set off from Azad Maidan at 12.30pm and culminate at August Kranti Maidan. After the protest, a Congress delegation will meet Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The delegation will also demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the matter. Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress, said, “This scam is a classic case of crony capitalism. PM Modi and Defence Minister Sitharaman have not only engaged in this scam but also have tried to cover it up by providing misleading information about the entire deal. This is the biggest scam of the century. PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have cheated the country and need to be removed from their respective posts with immediate effect”.

Along with Kharge and Nirupam, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra CM Prithiviraj Chavan, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the former state unit chief Manikrao Thakre and other party leaders will take to the streets in protest.