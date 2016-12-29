Mumbai: Congress to launch statewide protest against demonetisation in January

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said the party will launch a statewide stir from the first week of January to protest against demonetisation since the hardships of the common man continued even after the end of the 50-day window.

Chavan was addressing party workers at a function here to mark the foundation day of the Congress which completed 132 years. “Fifty days have passed since demonetisation and despite assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people’s hardships will ease, the ground reality is different,” Chavansaid.

Attacking Modi, Chavan charged he should answer the questions posed by party Vice President Rahul Gandhi regarding allegations of bribery.

He spoke of the remarks Rahul made on demonetisation, saying that was not a surgical strike on corruption and black money as projected by Modi and his ministers. “It was an ‘economic robbery’ and instead it was firebombing on India’s poor.”

Rahul says Modi has put “99 per cent people” in the country to hardships and not targeted the “1 per cent super-rich” who “held all the black money”.

The Congress VP has reiterated his charge of “crores of rupees” allegedly being paid to Modi by big business houses on different occasions when he was Gujarat Chief Minister and has sought the PM’s reply to the charges