Mumbai: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter gets rape threat
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai police against a person, after she received rape threat directed at her minor daughter by a troll account on micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday night.
However, the tweet was brought down later following the outrage, user @GirishK1605 had said that he wanted to rape her minor daughter.
While the 38-year-old Congress spoke person said that he got a profile picture of Lord Ram but he didn’t hesitate making such remarks “I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action,” she later tweeted.