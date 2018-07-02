Mumbai: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter gets rape threat

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai police against a person, after she received rape threat directed at her minor daughter by a troll account on micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday night.

However, the tweet was brought down later following the outrage, user @GirishK1605 had said that he wanted to rape her minor daughter.

While the 38-year-old Congress spoke person said that he got a profile picture of Lord Ram but he didn’t hesitate making such remarks “I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action,” she later tweeted.