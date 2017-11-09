Mumbai: Congress-Shiv Sena left fuming as BJP clears 18 resolutions in a jiffy

Bhayandar: Scripting a political record of sorts, the BJP managed to pass all eighteen items listed on the agenda in less than one hour, without any debate and amidst chaos, pandemonium and constant efforts by the opposition members to stall the proceedings throughout the general body meeting of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) held on Wednesday.

The opposition parties including Shiv Sena and Congress have now teamed up to demand scrapping all the resolutions which according to them had been illegitimately given the nod by the BJP-led governance on the virtue of their majority in the house.

A sequel to first GB meet last month, chaos prevailed n Wednesday’s meeting when Shiv Sena members registered their protest against Mayor Dimple Mehta’s flat refusal to formally announce the name of Shiv Sena corporator Raju Bhoir as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the 95-member MBMC house. The Mayor contended that there was some confusion related to the chair of LoP and the Leader of House (LoH) which had to be occupied by the respective group leaders of the largest and the second largest party respectively.

“We have approached the state government for their opinion on the issue and once we are in receipt of an official intimation, names will be announced,” said Mehta. Even as the opposition members were engaged in a war of words with the Mayor, some of climbed on the podium, even as the ruling party members rushed through the items on the agenda and their party colleagues gave their stamp of approval by seconding the resolutions in a jiffy.

Utter chaos prevailed during the meeting that lasted for less than two hours. However, in sharp contrast to their own move, BJP has already appointed Rohidas Patil and Hasmukh Gehlot as their LoH and group leader in the MBMC, putting a serious question mark on their intentional slumber.