Mumbai: Congress-NCP alliance on track, Bhandara seat won’t derail it

Mumbai: The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance is in on track and have decided to go together in all future elections. In a meeting between the state leaders of both the parties, they discussed the bypoll issue of Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar Lok Sabha constituencies. The bone of contention, Bhandara-Gondia, issue has has been left to the high command of both the parties.

A meeting was held on Thursday between Ashok Chavan, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Sunil Tatkare, the state president of NCP at the residence of Radhakrishna Vikkhe-Patil, Leader of Opposition. “We have decided to join hands to defeat ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BPJ) -Shiv Sena government. It was a preliminary discussion. We will meet again to formulate the strategy of seat sharing,” Chavan said.

Tatkare seconded Chavan and said, “We have created the atmosphere for our alliance. We are initially focussing on by-poll at Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar. Seat sharing is at the last stage and it will be decided before the general elections of LS that are due in April 2019.”

Bhandara-Gondia seat is vacant since December 8, 2017 as Nana Patole tendered his resignation from the post of Member of Parliament (MP) Patole, who was elected as MP of of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 and recently joined Congress. Congress claimed on the seat, which remained with NCP according to seat sharing formula between those.

Palghar seat vacated as Chintaman Vanaga, BJP MP died on January 30 and hence bye-poll is due. According to seat-sharing formula, Palghar remains with Congress. Hence, Congress want to contest for both the seat and the final decision is expected from the meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, NCP chief.

Meanwhile, according to NCP insider, his party will leave claim from Bhandara-Gondia constituency. Patole has been appointed as state vice-president of Congress by Gandhi on Thursday, and Congress plans to offer him the seat. It had been a bastion of Praful Patel, senior leader of NCP, till 2014.