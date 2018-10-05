Mumbai: Congress leader attacked with knife

Mumbai: A Congress leader from Goregaon, Madhavi Rane, was attacked with a knife by two persons late on Wednesday evening. Police sources said Rane was possibly attacked for supporting a woman who was sexually abused by three seniors at a financial institution. Goregaon police is probing the case. Sources said Rane was at Bharat Nagar around 7.30pm on Wednesday when the attacker came in an autorickshaw, hit her with a knife on the back and fled in the same vehicle. Locals immediately rushed Rane to the nearby Tiwari Hospital, where she received around 15 stitches for her 27mm wound.

Rane’s son Gaurav, who was accompanying her at the time of incident, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV camera but identification is yet to be established. My mother is still recuperating. If police are unable to nab the accused, we will take out a morcha against the attack.”Police said they have filed a case of assault against unknown persons but are yet to crack the case. Sanjay Bhole, senior police inspector of Goregaon police station, said, “We are looking at CCTV footage to track the accused.”