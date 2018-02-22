Mumbai: Congress focusses on boosting party base at grass roots

Mumbai: At a time when Congress party had 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, it was totally routed in 2014 winning only two seats. In order to consolidate its strength in their original constituencies, the Congress party, ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held next year, is focussing on strating at the grass root level.

Ashok Chavan, the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) confirmed their will form alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However the decision of the alliance will be taken after assessing their own strength later in future. Chavan, while speaking with select media persons at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, headquarter of Mumbai congress agreed no ego issue has remained within Congress and NCP leaders.

“Last three and half year are sufficient for us and has taught us a lot. Hence, I think, there is no ego remained between any of the leader of both the party,” said Chavan. Interestingly, Sunil Tatkare, state president of NCP had expressed the same views while speaking on probable alliance with Congress, a few days ago.