Mumbai: Congress bats for ‘Marathi maanus’, seeks stay of Development Plan 2034

Mumbai: The Congress party has dragged the Maharashtra government to the Bombay High Court over the ‘rights’ of Marathi maanus. The grand old party has moved the HC seeking a stay on the implementation of the much-awaited Development Plan 2034 (DP) for the city.

The Congress through Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly, filed a PIL seeking directions to the government to publish the DP 2034 in Marathi language.

In his PIL, Vikhe-Patil has claimed that residents of Maharashtra, cannot read English or are not very familiar with English. “It is necessary that the provisions of the DP 2034 be conveyed in the Marathi language to enable the participation of the citizens at large, in the finalising of the DP for Mumbai,” Vikhe-Patil has claimed in his PIL. The division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Nitin Sambre posted the matter for hearing on June 28.