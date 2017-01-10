Mumbai: Congress asks BMC to complete the probe in penguin death case,

Mumbai: Nitesh Rane, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Congress on Monday, demanded that the Humboldt penguins housed at Byculla zoo should not be made accessible for public viewing unless the probe into one penguin death is not completed.

Rane along with Pravin Chheda, Leader of Opposition in the BMC, alleged that the Shiv Sena has wasted public taxes on this penguin project.

Rane said that already the authorities have spent Rs 24 crore on the exotic species. “Nowhere does it seem the project has been useful to the public since there are innumerable irregularities,” said Nitesh. He added, “The tainted contractor has not only fooled the civic body by submitting bogus documents, but also the taxpayers.”

The eight Humboldt penguins were flown from Seoul in July last year, out of which a female penguin named Dory died in October following a brief illness. The penguin project also exposed a nexus between the contractors and the civic officials after it was found that the contractor, Highway constructions, was responsible for building the enclosures for penguins at the zoo.

The controversy erupted after Opposition leader Pravin Chheda sought help from Lokayukata ML Tahiliyani to probe into the matter. Chheda filed a petition against the contractor and civic officials by alleging irregularities in the project that led to Dory’s death.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Chheda said, “It has been more than two months since I filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, however, I haven’t received any report of the probe. The authorities had said that the reports will be out after 15 days of the complaint. The irregularities in keeping the penguins have led to Dory’s death.”