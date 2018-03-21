Mumbai: Cong MLA Arif Khan alleges step-motherly norms in old buildings’ FSI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and Congress legislator Mohd Arif Nasim Khan on Tuesday accused the state government of adopting two separate rules for redevelopment of old buildings in Mumbai city and that for the suburbs.

He was participating in the debate on housing department during which he said, as per the norms for Floor Space Index (FSI) a building during the redevelopment process in Mumbai get 4.5 FSI while in suburb it gets only 3.5 which is a step mother treatment for suburb hence needed to be changed.

He also alleged that during the process of redevelopment of slums under the SRA scheme, several Mumbaikar were dis housed and were declare illegal as there is a nexus between the builder and the deputy collector.

He demanded a high-level probe into and also said that recently Sandeep Yevale, a social activist, had accused top BJP leaders, SRA Officer and real estate developer M/s Omkar realtors, of corruption by displaying ₹40 lakh in cash given to him as bribe to stop collecting information about a SRA project at Vikhroli’s Hanuman Nagar.

He said in this regard no probe report was presented come so far. Nasim Khan also urges the state government to come up with a G R protecting all pre-2011 slums in Mumbai as a bill to this was passed during the last assembly session in Nagpur last year Congress MLA also said that state government has announced to increase the minimum carpet area of a tenement provided under the slum rehabilitation scheme from the current 269 sq ft to 305 sq ft but so far no GR has been issued in this regard hence a GR be issued.

Khan also raised the issue of D N Nagar Andheri Rustomji layout, onwhich Govt has assured in past that action will be taken against builder for violation of norms.