Mumbai: Conference for positive change to be held at Nehru Centre

Mumbai: A brainstorming conference of the Delivering Change Forum (DCF) will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Nehru Centre in Worli. The conference will strive to bring about a positive change in Maharashtra in the future.

The experts participating in this conference are active in the fields of rural and urban development, basic infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, water, cooperation, women and child welfare, social justice, law, industry and trade, energy, finance and revenue. They will reveal their methodologies during various sessions about their projects at different places in the world.

The conference aimed to raise the standard of living of people staying in rural and urban areas by delivering positive change in these fields will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.