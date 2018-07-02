Mumbai: Complaint against Kambli, wife for assaulting singer’s father; cricketer claims man touched wife inappropriately

On Sunday, a 57-year-old man filed a complaint against former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife. The man in his complaint mentioned that Kambli’s wife assaulted him and even his bodyguards manhandled his son.

According to Mid-Day, the alleged incident took place on Sunday evening when the 57-year-old Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, who is father of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, was enjoying the weekend at Inorbit Mall in Goregaon West with his family. Tiwari told police that around 3.30 pm when he was leaving the children’s gaming zone along with his grand-daughter, suddenly a woman punched him in the face. Vinod Kambli’s wife allegedly claimed that Tiwari touched her inappropriately.

Tiwari didn’t argue with her, and went straight to his son Ankur Tiwari and told him about the incident, and when both went to confront her, Ankur realised she is Vinod Kambli’s wife Andrea. But when Ankur tried to resolve the matter, the couple’s bodyguards manhandled him after which he received some minor injuries. Then Ankur and his father Rajendra Kumar Tiwari approached Bangur Nagar police and filed a complaint. The police registered a non-cognizable offence against Vinod Kambli and his wife.

Kambli later told Mumbai Mirror that the three men tried to attack his wife and intimidate them. “We were at the Game Zone in the mall around 3 pm when my wife caught hold of an old man’s hand. He had deliberately brushed his hand against her and when she caught him in the act, he pushed her away,” he said. “Minutes later when we were at the food court, two men, who we assume were the man’s sons, tried to attack my wife. When I told them to back off, they told me, ‘You don’t know who we are’.”