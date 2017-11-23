Mumbai: Complainant stabs acquitted accused in Bhoiwada Court

Mumbai: Two acquitted persons were assaulted with a knife by a complainant in the presence of a Magistrate at the Bhoiwada Magistrate court on Wednesday. The complainant was furious since the two accused were acquitted by the court in an assault case. The incident occurred at 12 :30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bhoiwada Magistrate court number 5. The complainant Harishankar Shirkar assaulted the accused, Mahesh Mappalkar and Nandesh Kadwadkar in the court.

Mappalkar and Kadwadkar were booked in an assault case in 2009. The accused were acquitted by the Additional Chief Magistrate SJ Biyani. In a fit of rage, Shirkar stabbed the duo on their head with a knife. The police officials, Magistrate and the court karkoons who witnessed the incident were completely stunned.

According to Dattatray Patil, Senior Police Inspector, Bhoiwada police station, “Our officials who were present at the hearing immediately caught hold of Shankar and arrested him. He has been arrested for attempt to murder (Section 307) and criminal intimidation (Section 506) of the Indian Penal Code.” Mappalkar and Kadwakar who were seriously injured were immediately rushed to King Edward Memorial hospital for treatment. Shirkar was attacked by Mapplakar and Kadwakar at Elphinstone in 2009.