Mumbai: Commuters want ‘rural’ tag for upcoming Metro stations
Bhayandar: Metro connectivity might well change the face of the twin-city, turning every region it touches into a modern urban hotspot, but residents led by the local BJP leadership wants due respect for historic personalities and also ensure their localities do not lose their identities in the transition.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned the creation of nine metro stations for the twin-city and has sought a stamp of approval for finalizing the names from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). A resolution to this effect will be tabled before the MBMC general body meeting scheduled on 8, December, officials said.
BJP corporator Rohidas Patil has dashed off letters seeking names of metro station- Kashigaon, Mira Gaon, Navghar Gaon, Veer Savarkar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shivar Garden. Presently, commuters in the twin-city largely rely on heavily crowded local trains and road transportation.
While introduction of the metro corridor is expected to boost connectivity across these rapidly expanding suburbs, the region does not have an efficient public bus transport service, forcing people to rely on non-metered auto-rickshaws and cabs for their commute.
