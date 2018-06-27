Mumbai commuters’ panel seeks additional platform at Elphinstone station

Mumbai: The Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) has demanded that an additional platform be constructed at Elphinstone Road station to avoid another stampede.

For the past few years there has been a rise in footfall, which causes crowding on the platform, making it difficult for commuters to walk. “As on a daily basis the number of commuters are increasing, an additional platform should be constructed at the Elphinstone road station,” said an official.

One of the members of DRUCC said at their meeting with the WR divisional railway manager Sanjay Mishra last week, they had demanded an additional platform.

“WR’s response has been positive,” he said. Several other demands too were made by DRUCC, said Mishra, adding,“The demands made by DRUCC will be taken into consideration and if it is feasible we will definitely execute this idea”.

“The additional platform will be used for local terminus. Several corporate offices have shifted to the commercial complex in Elphinstone, due to which in the past one decade, passenger footfall has increased,” Mishra added.

Moreover, there is also space to the east and west of the station and WR could build platforms on either side so that services could be started for Borivali, Virar and Dahanu Road, indirectly helping to reduce crowding at Dadar station, said Mishra.