Mumbai: Committee to look after selection of NGOs’ for garden maintenance gets political members

Mumbai: Three new members have joined the committee which will take the initial call on the eligibility of private organisations or NGOs which can adopt the open spaces. Initially, this committee was a purely administrative one and consisted of the respective ward officer, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) and Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) but now the committee has three new members namely a local corporator, Improvement’s Committee Chairman and Markets and Garden Committee Chairman. All these members are likely to be from Shiv Sena.

A source from Gardens Department said, “Till date the committee consisted only of the civic administration. Why are more people being added to this committee? These members will tweak this interim policy as the 29 open spaces are under the influence of rich people and political parties especially Sena. Also, it is unfair as all the three newly added members are from the ruling party Shiv Sena probably so there will be a political interference while taking the decision.”

Since the interim policy was passed without any discussion by Sena in the general body meeting, the gardens department fears political influence. “Though the administration will take the final call, the committee members will have the upper hand to decide and filter the applications at the initial stage. If all the members are from one political party then there are high chances of favouring their own organisations,” the official added.